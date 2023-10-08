Israeli troops retake Sderot police station seized by Hamas

In an operation that started on Saturday, Israel's Security Forces neutralised 10 terrorists and regained control of the Sderot Police Station that was overrun by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: Israeli police inspect a car that has a Palestinian licence plate on it, in Sderot, on October 7, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Amir Cohen, the commander of the Border Police, applauded the Israeli Security Forces for regaining control of the Sderot police station early on Saturday morning and said that, including Border Police anti-terror forces and military troops, they 'acted throughout the last day with great courage and determination'.

"We are in a difficult time," says Cohen, "but now we raise our heads and continue to act with determination and... strength against any threat to provide security to the citizens."

"Full control was achieved and our forces neutralized about 10 armed terrorists in the station," the police statement added, according to The Times of Israel.

Notably, Sderot Police Station is situated on the Israeli border with Gaza.

Earlier, some graphic videos showed bodies strewn in the streets of the southern city of Sderot after the attack by Palestinian militants. Cars were riddled with bullets and lit on fire.

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the ongoing situation near the Gaza border, Cohen further advised the residents to stay inside, not go outside, and use phone emergency services if they need assistance.

"There are large forces of police, Border Police and IDF and we will continue to provide ongoing security and respond to incidents quickly," The Times of Israel quoted him as saying.

At about 6.30 am (local time) on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al Deif called the operation 'Al Aqsa Flood' and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel has risen to more than 300 now, and is expected to rise further.

As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously.

Various civilians as well as (Israel Defense Forces) IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza; Hamas has boasted that the number of hostages is higher than Israel knows, as per The Times of Israel.