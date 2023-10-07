27 pilgrims from Meghalaya stuck in Jerusalem: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday sought the help of the ministry of external affairs to rescue 27 people from the state stranded in the war-like situation between Israel and Palestine.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Sangma said he is in touch with the ministry to bring the people back to the state.

Taking to 'X', he said, "27 citizens of Meghalaya who traveled to Jerusalem for the Holy Pilgrimage are stuck in Bethlehem due to the present tension between Israel and Palestine."

"I am in touch with the MEA to ensure their safe passage back home," the chief minister added.

Jesuralem is one of the international destinations for Christians in Meghalaya for its religious importance.