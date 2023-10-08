War in Gaza: 300 Israelis, 230 Palestinians killed so far

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel has risen to more than 300, Hebrew-language media reports say, citing medical officials, as per The Times of Israel.

IMAGE: A woman reacts at the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 7, 2023. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

The toll is expected to continue to rise.

As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously.

Various civilians as well as (Israel Defense Forces) IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza; Hamas has boasted that the number of hostages is higher than Israel knows, as per The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, at least 232 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Sunday as Israel carried out retaliatory strikes, Al Jazeera reported.

Both Israel and Hamas claimed that gunfights were ongoing at numerous locations within Israeli territory.

IMAGE: A view of a junction shows the aftermath of a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in the Sderot area, southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Earlier on Saturday, at about 6.30 am (local time), a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation 'Al-Aqsa Storm' and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

Some graphic videos showed bodies strewn in the streets of the southern city of Sderot after the attack by Palestinian militants. Cars were riddled with bullets and lit on fire, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the IDF has said that it has killed seven terrorists attempting to enter Israel via the Zikim Beach just north of Gaza.

IMAGE: Israeli police inspect a car that has a Palestinian licence plate on it, in Sderot, on October 7, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The IDF says it prevented the terrorists from infiltrating into Israeli communities.

The military also says that it recently struck three operational sites being used by Hamas in Gaza, as per The Times of Israel.

The Israeli security forces have also rescued an unspecified number of people who were taken hostage in a home in the southern town of Ofakim. The terrorists were killed, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the IDF has said his country hasn't regained full control in the wake of attacks from the militant group Hamas on Saturday.

"There are still active battles between Israeli security forces and terrorists inside Gaza. And unfortunately, we have not yet been able to re-establish full control over all of our communities and all of our bases," Lt Col Jonathan Conricus told CNN.

"This is the top priority," he added, as per The Hill.

Conricus during a live briefing on Sunday said: 'Unprecedented attack requires unprecedented response. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Hamas has started a cruel, evil war and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities.'