Stand in solidarity with Israel: Modi, world leaders condemn attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Modi condemned it as "terrorist attacks" in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," Modi said.

A surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday even as Prime Minister Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Israel's national rescue service said at least 40 people were killed and hundreds of others wounded in the Hamas military incursion, making the operation the deadliest in Israeli territory in years.

The United States too "unequivocally" condemned the attack by "Hamas terrorists" against Israel, the White House said in a statement. National security advisor Jake Sullivan was in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, it informed.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians," the statement said, adding, “We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.”

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak expressed his shock over the attack.

"I am shocked by this morning's attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself. We're in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice," Sunka said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel saying, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones."

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities and civilians.

"Australia unequivocally condemns the attacks on Israel by Hamas including indiscriminate rocket fire on cities & civilians. We call for these attacks to stop & recognise Israel's right to defend itself. Australia urges the exercise of restraint & protection of civilian lives," she posted on X.

German Foreign Office also strongly condemned the rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza. "Hamas is escalating the violence. I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against #Israel from Gaza. Violence & rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel & its rights under intl. law to defend itself against terror. - FM @ABaerbock," read a post on the handle of the German Foreign Office on X.

With inputs from agencies