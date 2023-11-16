News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israeli forces seize key Hamas harbour base in Gaza

Israeli forces seize key Hamas harbour base in Gaza

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 16, 2023 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Israeli forces seized control over a Hamas harbor base in central Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

IMAGE: Soldiers of Israel's Paratroopers Brigade take part in an operation at a location given as Gaza, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on November 16, 2023. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

In the combined raid of the navy, armour and engineering forces, along with air force support, about ten tunnel shafts were destroyed, and four buildings of associated terrorist infrastructure were destroyed, the IDF said.

 

Hamas used the facility to train its naval forces and to direct and carry out naval attacks, the IDF said. Under the cover of a civilian naval anchorage, Hamas took advantage of the place for the purpose of training and carrying out attacks, using civilian vessels and Gaza's naval police boats.

Israeli forces eliminated ten terrorists and cleared all the buildings in the area of the anchorage.

In addition, a monument glorifying the events of the Mavi Marmara raid of 2010 was toppled. Some of the fighters of the Israeli Navy's 13th flotilla who were involved in capturing the harbor also fought aboard the Mavi Marmara.

In 2010, the Israeli Navy intercepted a six-ship flotilla trying to symbolically break the Gaza blockade. Violent clashes broke out aboard the Mavi Marmara, the flotilla's largest ship. Ten Turkish Islamists, many of whom were armed, were killed. Turkey severed its ties with Israel over the affair.

On a number of occasions since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, the Israeli Navy disrupted attempts to smuggle Iranian weapons by sea to the Strip. (ANI/TPS)

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Israeli forces storm part of Shifa Hospital in Gaza
Israeli forces storm part of Shifa Hospital in Gaza
Israel-Hamas War: No Impact On India: CEOs
Israel-Hamas War: No Impact On India: CEOs
Even Journalists Are Not Spared By Israel!
Even Journalists Are Not Spared By Israel!
Festival gold rush widens trade deficit to new high
Festival gold rush widens trade deficit to new high
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
U'khand rescue op may last 2-3 more days: VK Singh
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
World Cup PIX: Australia stay on course
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
WC final: IAF's Surya Kiran team to put on air show
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

This Is What WAR Looks Like

This Is What WAR Looks Like

'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'

'Hard to see how Hamas can be defeated'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances