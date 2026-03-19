'Israel won't strike Iran': Trump after Tehran hits world's largest LNG plant in Qatar

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, threatening massive retaliation if it attacks Qatar again, following reports of an Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gas field and an attack on Qatar's LNG facilities.

IMAGE: QatarEnergy's LNG production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump warns Iran against attacking Qatar after an alleged Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gas field.

Trump states the US was unaware of the Israeli action and Qatar was not involved.

Trump threatens 'massive' retaliation against Iran if Qatar's LNG facilities are attacked again.

Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, housing a major LNG export facility, was reportedly struck by missiles, causing extensive damage.

QatarEnergy confirms the attack on Ras Laffan, stating emergency teams controlled the fires and no casualties were reported.

United States President Donald Trump has said Israel will not attack Iran's South Pars gas field unless Tehran "unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar".

Trump's remarks came after Iran targeted Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility.

Was the US unaware of Israel’s strike on Iranian sites?

Trump said that Israel acted "out of anger" over the war and acted out "violently" and that the "United States knew nothing about" the Israeli action against the Iranian Gas Field.

"Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar's LNG Gas facility. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," Trump added.

Trump's Warning To Iran

Trump also warned Iran if it continues to attack Qatar.

"I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar's LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so," the US President said.

Iran Targets World's Largest LNG Plant In Qatar

Key energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf came under attack on Wednesday night (local time), with fires reported at a major facility in Qatar and aerial threats intercepted over Saudi Arabia, following warnings from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Qatar's Interior Ministry said Civil Defence teams were responding to a blaze at the Ras Laffan Industrial City, which houses the world's largest liquefied natural gas export facility, "following an Iranian targeting," according to a post on X on Wednesday.

QatarEnergy confirmed that Ras Laffan had been struck by missiles, causing "extensive damage". The company added that emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the fires and that all personnel were safe, with no casualties reported.

"QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for and no casualties have been reported at this time," QatarEnergy wrote on X.

With inputs from ANI