What Israeli Attacks On Iran Achieved

Israeli strikes at multiple targets in Iran; Tehran strikes back at Tel Aviv.

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire trucks are parked near a damaged building in Iran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured person sits on a roadside in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near damaged vehicles in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather around a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: People look at a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather in a Tehran street after Israel's missile attack, here and below. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

IMAGE: Israelis gather in a shelter following sirens in Tel Aviv. Iran fired 100 drones at Israel on Friday in retaliation for the Israeli attack. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

