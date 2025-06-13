HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Israeli Attacks On Iran Achieved

What Israeli Attacks On Iran Achieved

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read
June 13, 2025 12:52 IST

Israeli strikes at multiple targets in Iran; Tehran strikes back at Tel Aviv.

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fire trucks are parked near a damaged building in Iran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured person sits on a roadside in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather near damaged vehicles in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather around a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People look at a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather in a Tehran street after Israel's missile attack, here and below. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israelis gather in a shelter following sirens in Tel Aviv. Iran fired 100 drones at Israel on Friday in retaliation for the Israeli attack. Photograph: Itay Cohen/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
