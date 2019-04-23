Islamic State claims Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka

April 23, 2019 17:14 IST

The Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a series of devastating suicide attacks that killed 321 people and wounded more than 500 others in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of the damage at St Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

"Those who carried out the attack that targeted members of the United States-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," the terror group said in a statement through its propaganda 'Amaq' news agency, according to the Site Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activities.

Seven suicide bombers carried out multiple blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 321 people in the country's worst terror attack.

Forty suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers, have been arrested in connection with the attacks which shook Sri Lanka.

WATCH: Suspected suicide bomber (carrying a backpack) walking into St Sebastian church on Easter Sunday

The Sri Lankan police made 16 more arrests during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of arrested suspects to 40, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

"Twenty six of them are with the CID, three are being held by the Terrorism Investigation Division. Nine of them have been already remanded and two are being held at a Colombo south police station," Gunasekera said.

Government's spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said local Islamist extremist group called the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the blasts.

"All suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals," said Senaratne, who is also the health minister.