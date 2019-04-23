Sri Lanka bombings: Toll goes up to 310; national mourning today

April 23, 2019 11:19 IST

IMAGE: A woman cries next to the coffins of her relatives who were killed in an explosion at St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Sri Lanka observed a nationwide three-minute silence on Tuesday to pay homage to more than 300 people killed in the gruesome Easter Sunday bombings, the country's worst terror attack blamed on a local previously little-known Islamist outfit.

National flags were lowered and people bowed their heads as the silence began at 8:30 am local time, the time the first of the attacks occurred on Sunday.

"We have declared today a day of national mourning, we urge people to raise a white flag in honour of the victims," said Kamal Padmasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said a 3-minute silence was observed nationwide and the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the death toll in a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka had risen to 310.

"The death toll has now gone up to 310", Gunasekera said.

IMAGE: People react as silence is observed as a tribute to victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group -- the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) -- carried out a series blasts that ripped through three churches and luxury hotels on Sunday, killing over 300 people and wounding more than 500 others, including 8 Indians, in the country's worst terror attack.

A string of eight blasts were reported on Sunday, including at three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo's Kochchikade district during Easter services. The Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand luxury hotels, all in the capital, were also targeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but police have arrested 24 people -- mostly members of the NIJ -- in connection with the blasts.

The funerals of most of the victims at the St Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

The office of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that he would be personally attending the funerals held in the predominant Catholic region in the western coastal district.

"There will be a mass funeral for 60 of the dead at the St Sebastian's Church," a spokesman said.

Sri Lanks's Parliament will meet in a special session on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and leader of the opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa will make statements on the attacks.

The curfew which was imposed at 8 pm on Monday night was lifted at 4 am on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando said the government never expected bombings of such magnitude and asserted that it would have been 'impossible' to protect a large number of churches in the country despite receiving prior intelligence about the attacks.

IMAGE: Security personnel observe three minutes of silence as a tribute to victims. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

"It was quite impossible to protect a large number of churches last Sunday despite receiving prior information to these attacks," Fernando told reporters.

He said the government did not expect an attack of such magnitude to occur and the extensive measures to prevent the bombings despite would have been impossible.

'An emergency law is non-functional in this country since Sri Lanka is a democratic country. Therefore there is very little I can do' the Defence Secretary was quoted as saying by the Sunday Times.

Fernando noted that the state intelligence service had already informed the government of a small but organised and powerful criminal group operating in the country.

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation has already commenced investigations into the incident while the Interpol is expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

The Defence Secretary also said the government will not provide protection to hotels as it is an aspect which must be looked after by their respective security officials.

Fernando said the government had not provided security to hotels even during the civil war.

Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock in a Twitter message has offered full support to the investigation being carried out by the Lankan authorities.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's president Maithripala Sirisena Tuesday gave the military sweeping police powers in the wake of the Easter bombings.

The military was given a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects -- powers that were used during the civil war but withdrawn when it ended.

IMAGE: The funerals of most of the victims at the St Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo will be held on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he feared the massacre could unleash instability and pledged to "vest all necessary powers with the defense forces" to act against those responsible.

For the first time since the attack, the traffic returned to roads in Colombo where security had been heightened with the presence of troops.

The emergency regulations that would allow police and the troops sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects came into force on Monday night.

Parliament will ratify the emergency regulations tomorrow, officials said.

The suicide bombings struck three churches and three luxury hotels Sunday in the island nation's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended in 2009.

The blasts shattered a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The civil war ended with the defeat of the LTTE, which ran a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years.

The LTTE collapsed in 2009 after the Lankan army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. The war is thought to have killed between 70,000 and 80,000 people.