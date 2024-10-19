News
A Hug After Two Years...

By REDIFF NEWS
October 19, 2024 12:31 IST
What some of our politicians were up to on Friday, October 18, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh welcome AAP leader Satyendar Jain on his release from Tihar jail after being granted bail by a local court in a money laundering case.
Jain was jailed for two years, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y S Sharmila travels with lady passengers on a bus in Vijayawada demanding free bus services and safety for women. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and wife Sharmila Thackeray enjoy Vada Pav with food blogger Kunal Vijaykar, right, at Mamledar Misal in Thane. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda with religious figures at the Sant Shakti Ke Saath Samvaad event at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai chairs an emergency meeting on air pollution in the national capital. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Kudala Sangam Panchamasali Peetha Jagadguru Basavajaya Mrityunjaya Swamiji during a discussion on the issue of reservation for the Panchamasali community in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and elder son Karan Adani hand over a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) towards the establishment of a Young India Skills University to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan being felicitated by scholars of the five newly classified classical languages (Pali, Prakrit, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese) in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Awami Ittehad Party chief and Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid addresses a press conference in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
