Meet Miss India World Nikita Porwal

'It all feels surreal, but seeing the happiness in my parents' eyes fills me with gratitude.'

IMAGE: Nikita Porwal is crowned Femina Miss India World 2024 by Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Femina Miss India/Instagram

Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been crowned Femina Miss India World 2024 and will represent the country at the Miss World contest.

Porwal who grew up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was declared the winner at a star-studded event held at Mumbai's Famous Studio on October 16.

Nikita was crowned by Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India 2023; former Miss India and actor Neha Dhupia adorned her with the sash.

'The feeling is inexplicable and I'm still experiencing the jitters I felt just before the crowning. It all feels surreal, but seeing the happiness in my parents' eyes fills me with gratitude. The journey has just begun and the best is yet to come,' Nikita said in a statement.

IMAGE: Nikita, centre, flanked by first runner up Rekha Pandey and second runner up Aayushi Dholakia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Femina Miss India/Instagram

Thirty state-level winners competed in the Femina Miss India World 2024 contest for the winner's crown through a series of fashion, talent and personality-driven rounds.

Band of Boys performed at the gala and Sangeeta Bijlani, the winner of Femina Miss India 1980, captivated the audience with a power-packed performance.

Actors Raghav Juyal and Gayatri Bhardwaj also took to the stage.

The jury for the pageant included Bijlani, Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar, Film-maker Anees Bazmee, Neha Dhupia, Choreographer Bosco Martis and Film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar.

IMAGE: Nikita sought blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple in her hometown, Ujjain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Porwal/Instagram

A month before winning the pageant, Nikita wrote about her Miss India journey:

'When people ask me about my journey from a 'small city,' I smile, knowing that Ujjain, the revered abode of Lord Mahakaleshwar, defies such labels.

'This city, steeped in spiritual richness and divine energy, is immense in its values and kindness, inspiring the entire state. Its essence will forever be etched in my being, no matter where life's path leads me.

'Also, I'm honoured to be the first representative from Ujjain to grace the prestigious Femina Miss India stage, showcasing our state's talent and beauty.

'I'm grateful to @missindiaorg for believing in me and entrusting me with this opportunity.

'I promise to make you proud and give my best, ensuring that this milestone marks the beginning of many more achievements to come!' Nikita posted on Instagram.

With inputs from PTI.