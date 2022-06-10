Is That A Flying Protestor?

Two months after the protests in Colombo began over Sri Lanka's terrifying economic crisis, the daily demonstrations outside the presidential palace and other government buildings refuse to die down.

Thursday's protests were outside the police headquarters in Colombo.

IMAGE: Demonstrators try to elude the clouds of tear gas fired by the police to disperse the protestors.

IMAGE: Police barricade their headquarters.

IMAGE: Lady protestors wash their eyes and faces stinging from the effects of the tear gas.

IMAGE: A couple of policemen charge at the protestors through the tear gas mist.

IMAGE: The protestors try to avoid tear gas fired at them.

IMAGE: Anger has been rising at the failure to initiate action against police officers responsible for the inaction during the mayhem in Colombo on May 9, 2022 that was followed by then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family fleeing to a naval base in Trincomalee for safety and the attacks on Rajapaksa memorials and the homes of their supporters in southern Sri Lanka.

