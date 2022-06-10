News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is That A Flying Protestor?

Is That A Flying Protestor?

By Rediff News Bureau
June 10, 2022 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two months after the protests in Colombo began over Sri Lanka's terrifying economic crisis, the daily demonstrations outside the presidential palace and other government buildings refuse to die down.

Thursday's protests were outside the police headquarters in Colombo.
Please click on the images to find out what happened thereafter.

IMAGE: Demonstrators try to elude the clouds of tear gas fired by the police to disperse the protestors.
All photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police barricade their headquarters.

 

IMAGE: Lady protestors wash their eyes and faces stinging from the effects of the tear gas.

 

IMAGE: A couple of policemen charge at the protestors through the tear gas mist.

 

IMAGE: The protestors try to avoid tear gas fired at them.

 

IMAGE: Anger has been rising at the failure to initiate action against police officers responsible for the inaction during the mayhem in Colombo on May 9, 2022 that was followed by then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family fleeing to a naval base in Trincomalee for safety and the attacks on Rajapaksa memorials and the homes of their supporters in southern Sri Lanka.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
'India has to ensure Sri Lanka doesn't go bankrupt'
Have You Seen An UNDERWEAR Protest?
Have You Seen An UNDERWEAR Protest?
Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis
Why Sri Lanka Is In Crisis
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?
Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?
Blow for MVA as HC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea
Blow for MVA as HC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players
Why PGA Tour has suspended 17 players
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

THRILLED To Get A Gas Cylinder

And The Protests Resume In Colombo...

And The Protests Resume In Colombo...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances