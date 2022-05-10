Mobs Run Amuck In Colombo

As angry protests calling for Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation grew, supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party stormed a protest site in Colombo on Monday, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police.

If the aim of the pro-government mobs was to stall Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation, it didn't work. By Monday afternoon, Sri Lanka's strongman was gone from office, an event once thought improbable given the Rajapaksa family's iron grip on political power on the island.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Rajapaksa party goons on the rampage.

IMAGE: Pro-government protesters assault an anti-government protester in Colombo on Monday.

The violence came a day after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government protests. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: A pro-government protester flanked by policeman after being beaten up by anti-government protesters.

Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party stormed the Go Gota protest site in Colombo, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: A police officer fires tear gas to clear the pro-government and anti-government protesters from the area near the presidential secretariat. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: The anti-government protesters' camp in Colombo set on fire by supporters of the Rajapaksas. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hours after the anti-government protesters' camp was burnt by Rajapaksa supporters on Monday, social media posted photographs of the protest site being restored to a semblance of its former self. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: For weeks now, the anti-government protesters had congregated near the presidential secretariat -- the site was called the Go Gota village by the protesters. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

IMAGE: Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party shout at the police after a clash with anti-government demonstrators. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party set fire to the Go Gota village which was set up by anti-government demonstrators. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Rajapaksa supporters hold down an anti-government demonstrator during the clash between the two groups. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: An anti-government protester, right, flees an armed Rajapaksa supporter. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: Rajapaksa supporters destroy tents belonging to anti-government protesters set up outside then prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com