Is Rahul Looking Beyond May 2024?

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP T R Baalu at a media interaction after the conclusion of the INDIA Alliance meeting in New Delhi, December 19, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

In an attempt to restrict the untempered influence of 10 Rajaji Marg, the official residence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president, the party shifted the meeting of the INDIA bloc on December 19 to a hotel in the national capital.

This move came as a response to the abortive December 6 meeting of the Opposition bloc at Kharge's residence.

The Congress, which in many respects still runs from 10 Janpath, had been ignoring its allies for the 90 days between their last meeting in Mumbai on August 31-September 1 and the election results to the five poll-going states on December 3.

This neglect eroded the salience of the alliance that Kharge and his team had been diligently shaping since February this year.

The party high command did not intervene when regional satraps, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, did not heed to the Congress president's office.

However, recent events have helped mend fences within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The expulsion of Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, the security breach in Parliament, and the subsequent suspension of 147 MPs saw Congress leader Sonia Gandhi standing in solidarity with them during protests.

Kharge, who led the Opposition charge in Parliament during the winter session, played a crucial role in this reconciliation.

INDIA bloc leaders now aim to tie up loose ends, such as seat sharing and organising joint rallies, with a sense of urgency.

The announcement of the Lok Sabha polls is less than 90 days away, necessitating an agreement on an alternative agenda.

This has become crucial in light of the BJP neutralising the Congress' welfarism with 'Modi's guarantees' in the recent A=assembly polls.

The Congress, which governed two of the five states that went to the polls in November, namely Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, was hesitant to highlight unemployment and inflation during its campaign.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently shifted the debate to unemployment following the security breach.

His second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, set to commence from Manipur in January, is expected to focus on livelihood issues; the previous one spoke of fighting hatred with love.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra is likely to reach the Hindi heartland around the time the Election Commission could announce the Lok Sabha elections in the first week of March.

However, his focus will be on the yatra, rather than the INDIA bloc's campaign, leading to speculation among allies that the Congress leader is already looking at the Opposition's fight beyond May 2024.

The INDIA bloc may reconsider its decision to boycott certain journalists, a directive that leaders breached during the Assembly polls campaign.

The bloc's stance on social justice and caste census, which was Rahul Gandhi's leitmotif in the recent assembly polls but failed to resonate with Congress workers and voters, will also be discussed.

The INDIA partners will discuss their respective positions, and a common one, on issues of national security and international relations, the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the possible survey of the Idgah mosque in Mathura now that the Supreme Court has declined to stay the Allahabad high court allowing an application for inspection the mosque by a court-appointed commissioner.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com