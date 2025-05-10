Op Sindoor kills 5 hardcore Jaish, LeT terrorists. List HERE

At least five hardcore terrorists affiliated to banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been identified as among those killed in the Indian strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor on May 7, sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: People offer funeral prayers for a terrorist who was killed in an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Reuters

One of them was Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Mudassar alias Abu Jundal of LeT, they said, adding that he was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke.

Wreaths on behalf of the Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were laid at his funeral. His funeral prayer was held in a government school and was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of JuD (a designated global terrorist), they noted.

A serving Lt. General of the Pak army and the IG of Punjab Police attended the prayer ceremony.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, the elder brother of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, was also killed. He was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, which was hit in the strikes.

Sources said he was actively involved in radical indoctrination of the youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, who also had aliases of Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim and Ghosi Sahab and was affiliated with JeM, was killed as well.

Brother-in-law of Masood Azhar was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case and involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khalid alias Abu Akasha of LeT and Mohammad Hassan Khan of JeM were two other terrorists killed in the operation that hit nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Khalid was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan.

His funeral held in Faisalabad was attended by senior Pakistani army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, sources said.

Khan was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.