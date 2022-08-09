News
Rediff.com  » News » Is it a joke? Chirag Paswan on Nitish ditching BJP

Is it a joke? Chirag Paswan on Nitish ditching BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2022 17:53 IST
Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader also came out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.

 

"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else," Chirag Paswan told reporters in Delhi.

"I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate," he added.

Asked about his own role going forward, he said, "I have not yet taken any decision on this."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
