Is Gandhi family above law?: BJP vs Congress over protests

The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the money-laundering law has been weaponised to target and humiliate people, and urged the Supreme Court to decide soon on the matter concerning the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case.

IMAGE: Congress MPs conduct a protest march against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The assertion came on a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi, 75, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the third day to face questioning in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress also fielded its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi and said political opponents should not be treated as "enemies".

Azad, a prominent member of the "Group of 23 (G-23)" that has been critical of the Congress leadership, said the ED should keep in mind the age and health of Sonia Gandhi before subjecting her to repeated questioning in the case, in which party leader Rahul Gandhi has already been questioned for over 50 hours.

He said the Congress chief is aged, has not been well and was admitted to a hospital, adding that she cannot withhold the pressure of probe agencies.

"Even in wars, kings used to give directions that women should not be attacked and those not keeping well should be spared," Azad said, urging the agencies not to be harsh on an aged and ailing Sonia Gandhi.

"I would urge the government and the ED to keep this in mind as subjecting Sonia Gandhi to agencies like this is not right," he added.

Another senior member of the G-23 grouping and a former Union minister, Anand Sharma, said weaponisation of laws and their use to target and humiliate people should not happen.

He said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has raised many concerns and alleged that the law has been weaponised.

Sharma hoped that the Supreme Court will come out with an informed judgment in this regard.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot urged the Supreme Court to soon pronounce a verdict in the National Herald case in which the Gandhis are being questioned.

"Sonia ji has been called (by the ED) for the third time. There is terror of the ED in the country and this case is before the Supreme Court. It should be decided soon," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda hit out at the Congress for its protests against the summoning of its party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, saying the opposition party thinks that one family is above the law.

Describing Congress protests as an “attempt to hide the truth,” Nadda said the Congress thinks that one family (Gandhis) is above the law. But this wouldn't work in this country as laws and rules are equal for all.”

He further said everybody is answerable in front of law, and the ”Gandhis should answer the investigation agencies, but they think they are above the law.”

Underlining that the Supreme Court has upheld the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and jurisdiction of the ED, Nadda told reporters outside Parliament that, "The law is taking its own course and we all must respect the law of the land.”

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on the one hand it (Congress) allegedly indulged in corruption and on the other hand it is creating ruckus in Parliament.

“Why is the Congress running away from the probe? What do they have to hide? Is the Gandhi family above law? Should there be a separate law for the Gandhi family? Why are they running away from the (probe) agencies? They should also face the probe,” Thakur told reporters.

“There are rising incidents of rape, murder and other crimes, and administrative lapses in states. The situation is worrisome in Rajasthan, but the chief minister is spending time here,” Thakur said outside Parliament.

Thakur said the protests by Congress leaders was an attempt to “mislead and pressure” the investigating agencies.

He said the Congress leaders' protests against the government were misplaced as it has nothing to do with the independent investigation by the agencies.

“Congress has never shied away from attacking democracy. It also raised questions on persons in Constitutional posts, and has been tearing up Ordinances even when in power,” Thakur said.