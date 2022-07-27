News
SC upholds provisions of money-laundering Act

SC upholds provisions of money-laundering Act

Source: PTI
July 27, 2022 12:07 IST
The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday upheld the validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned.

Photograph: PTI Photo

It is enough if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discloses grounds at the time of arrest, said a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar.

 

The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions concerning the interpretation of certain provisions of the PMLA.

Source: PTI
 
