Is Nirmalaji Praying For The Economy In Tirupati?

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, October 19.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman worships Goddess Padmavati in Tirupati. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is given a rousing welcome in Rajkot. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others during his visit to Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: UN Secretary-General Guterres and UN Ambassador and Bollywood star Dia Mirza interact at IIT-Bombay. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav takes the ashes of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav for immersion at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh immerses the ashes in the Sangam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akhilesh prays for his father's eternal journey after immersing the ashes. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi congratulates Radhabai Kharge on her husband Mallikarjun Kharge's election as Congress president.

Mrs Gandhi, it is said, will now retire from parliamentary politics and move to Mashorba in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, left, -- the second-most powerful leader in the RSS -- addresses a press conference during the ongoing four-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak near Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addresses supporters during his visit to Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kerala Ministers Veena George, right, and Dr R Bindu, left, meet social activist Daya Bai at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is being kept under observation after breaking her 18-day fast demanding redressal of the health problems of endosulfan victims in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com