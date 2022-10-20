News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is Nirmalaji Praying For The Economy In Tirupati?

Is Nirmalaji Praying For The Economy In Tirupati?

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 20, 2022 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Wednesday, October 19.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman worships Goddess Padmavati in Tirupati. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi is given a rousing welcome in Rajkot. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others during his visit to Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: UN Secretary-General Guterres and UN Ambassador and Bollywood star Dia Mirza interact at IIT-Bombay. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav takes the ashes of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav for immersion at the Sangam in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akhilesh immerses the ashes in the Sangam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Akhilesh prays for his father's eternal journey after immersing the ashes. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi congratulates Radhabai Kharge on her husband Mallikarjun Kharge's election as Congress president.
Mrs Gandhi, it is said, will now retire from parliamentary politics and move to Mashorba in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, left, -- the second-most powerful leader in the RSS -- addresses a press conference during the ongoing four-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak near Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telugu Desam Party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu addresses supporters during his visit to Chilakaluripet in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kerala Ministers Veena George, right, and Dr R Bindu, left, meet social activist Daya Bai at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she is being kept under observation after breaking her 18-day fast demanding redressal of the health problems of endosulfan victims in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
'Kharge is known for his independent streak'
'Kharge is known for his independent streak'
Time For Stalin To Get Tough With Party, Babus
Time For Stalin To Get Tough With Party, Babus
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
Recipe: Chef Varun's Paan Custard
Recipe: Chef Varun's Paan Custard
'Amitabh doesn't like the colour brown'
'Amitabh doesn't like the colour brown'
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
The Unsung Heroes of the 1962 War
Green signal: Aus all-rounder replaces injured Inglis
Green signal: Aus all-rounder replaces injured Inglis
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What's Veep Asking P T Usha?

What's Veep Asking P T Usha?

CDS Is A China Specialist

CDS Is A China Specialist

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances