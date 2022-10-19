News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What's Veep Asking P T Usha?

What's Veep Asking P T Usha?

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
October 19, 2022 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, October 18.

 

IMAGE: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with nominated Rajya Sabha member and athletic legend P T Usha at a dinner the Veep hosted for Rajya Sabha MPs in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar with members of the Upper House of the People. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seen here with a young supporter in Kurnool district. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in AP. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at a Defence Expo 2022 display at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
CDS Is A China Specialist
CDS Is A China Specialist
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
The Great Election Festival Is Here!
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
'Our fight is not against the puppet Eknath Shinde'
Modi lays foundation stone for airbase near Pak border
Modi lays foundation stone for airbase near Pak border
PIX: Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI
PIX: Binny & Co Take Charge At BCCI
Jio bests BSNL, is India's leading landline provider
Jio bests BSNL, is India's leading landline provider
Adani enters aircraft maintenance with Air Works buy
Adani enters aircraft maintenance with Air Works buy
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?

Why Are Scindias Bowing To Amit Shah?

Ravish Kumar's Lonely Journey

Ravish Kumar's Lonely Journey

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances