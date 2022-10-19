What's Veep Asking P T Usha?

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday, October 18.

IMAGE: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with nominated Rajya Sabha member and athletic legend P T Usha at a dinner the Veep hosted for Rajya Sabha MPs in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Dhankhar with members of the Upper House of the People. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seen here with a young supporter in Kurnool district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in AP. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, left, and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at a Defence Expo 2022 display at the Sabarmati river front in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com