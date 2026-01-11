HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rules out coalition govt in TN

DMK snubs Cong power-share demand, rules out coalition govt in TN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2026 19:50 IST

x

Ruling out scope for a coalition government, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and state minister I Periyasamy on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister M K Stalin is firm on the stand against sharing power with allies.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, August 27, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters in Dindigul, Periyasamy, when asked about Tamil Nadu Congress's demand for a share in power, he said it was the right of the grand old party to make that demand.

However, the DMK had never been in favour of such a proposition. "There had never been a coalition government," he said, adding the state had all along been helmed by the DMK on its own.

 

"There is no doubt about this stand of the party, there will be no coalition government and the chief minister is firm on this stand," the rural development Minister said.

To a question on CM Stalin's scathing criticism of the Censor Board, he alleged it was true that the film board functioned in a partial manner.

Tamil Nadu Congress has revived its demand for a share in power if the DMK-led alliance wins the Assembly election due by March-April this year.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore had said recently that it was time to debate "share in power."

CLP leader, Killiyoor (Kanyakumari district) legislator S Rajeshkumar had also batted for a coalition government.

Congress party in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar had asked if any political party, "will say that they don't want the power; then we should name ourselves as NGO."

Since 1967, both the DMK and AIADMK had formed their own governments despite fighting polls in alliance with other parties. Following independence, when the first general election was held in the then composite Madras state in 1952, the Congress party failed to secure an absolute majority.

It was the only during the First Assembly's (1952-57) term that non-Congress leaders (including Manickavelu Naicker of the Commonweal Party) were accommodated in the Congress-party led State Cabinet.

In 2006, though the DMK did not have an absolute majority, it ran the government for a full five years (2006-11) with support from allies, including the Congress and without sharing power with allies. Without any success, the TN Congress leaders had made the same "share power with us," demand during 2006-11 term of the DMK too.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
What Is DMK's Plan To Counter Vijay?
Poll heat hits box office as Vijay, DMK films clash at Pongal
Poll heat hits box office as Vijay, DMK films clash at Pongal
DMK challenges EC's electoral roll revision in SC
DMK challenges EC's electoral roll revision in SC
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
'Vijay Could Become No. 2 In Tamil Nadu'
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?
Vijay Or EPS: Who Will Fill Anti-DMK Space?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 2

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts1:21

Vidya Balan's simplicity wins hearts

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh Mela in Prayagraj0:37

Watch: Foreign devotees chant 'Om Namah Shivay' at Magh...

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple2:35

PM Modi offers prayer at Somnath Temple

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO