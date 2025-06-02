HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is BJP planning to use Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2025 10:19 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that it has no plans to use Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as party's campaign faces.

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during a press briefing on Operation Sindoor at National Media Centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

This came after a media report claimed that Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh, who led India's press briefings on Operation Sindoor, will be the faces of an ambitious women-centric campaign to be rolled out by the BJP on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government on June 9.

Commenting on the media report on X, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "This is Fake News."

 

The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces, he asserted.

"The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued. He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman within the community," Malviya said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
