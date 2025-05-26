HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat

Col Sofiya Qureshi's family joins Modi's roadshow in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 26, 2025 12:25 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

IMAGE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family showers petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Vadodara. Photographs: ANI

Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about 'Operation Sindoor', were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that gathered to greet the prime minister.

Colonel Qureshi hails from Vadodara, and her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and sister Shyna Sunsara, were at the roadshow.

 

Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.

Crowds gathered along the route to congratulate PM Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister when his cavalcade passed on the roadshow route.

He also leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.

Women in red sarees, symbolising the colour of 'sindoor', showered flower petals on PM Modi at the roadshow.

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an official release stated.

After reaching the Air Force station, the prime minister flew to Dahod to address a public event.

At Dahod, he will first visit a railway locomotive manufacturing unit and inaugurate the country's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine, a locomotive manufacturing shop and rolling stock workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore before addressing a public gathering near Dahod town, the release stated.

The prime minister will then travel to Bhuj town in Kutch district, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 projects worth Rs 53,414 crore during a public event.

The projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development, the release stated.

In the evening, PM Modi, after his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from Bhuj, will hold a roadshow till Gandhinagar, where he will stay at the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at an event in Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, the release said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Take a bow, Lieutenant Colonel Sofiya Qureshi!
Take a bow, Lieutenant Colonel Sofiya Qureshi!
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi comes from a family of officers
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi comes from a family of officers
'Will Tell Them About Success Of Operation Sindoor'
'Will Tell Them About Success Of Operation Sindoor'
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Fragrances We Love!

webstory image 2

7 Green Offices Of India

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Watch: Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple ahead of England Test series0:56

Watch: Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple...

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet1:03

Mouni Roy's latest look breaks Internet

Spotted: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata at Mumbai Airport0:48

Spotted: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD