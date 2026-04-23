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Post-Mortem Reveals Strangulation In IRS Officer's Daughter Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 15:44 IST

The post-mortem report in the murder of an IRS officer's daughter reveals strangulation and multiple injuries, suggesting a violent assault, as police investigate the heinous crime in Delhi.

Key Points

  • Post-mortem confirms strangulation as the cause of death for the IRS officer's daughter.
  • Multiple abrasions and a nasal-bone fracture indicate a violent struggle and assault.
  • Accused, a former domestic help, allegedly entered the house with a spare key.
  • The victim was allegedly raped while unconscious, and the accused stole cash and jewellery.
  • Accused arrested and suspected of involvement in another rape case.

Multiple abrasions and abraded contusions on both arms, hands and legs, besides a nasal-bone fracture were found on the body of a senior IRS officer's daughter, who was killed in her upscale southeast Delhi residence on Wednesday, indicating struggle and assault, while the cause of death has been confirmed as strangulation, according to the post-mortem report.

Post-Mortem Examination Details

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department at AIIMS-Delhi, said the victim was taken to the Fortis Escorts Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

 

Detailing the post-mortem findings, Gupta said the external examination revealed multiple injuries consistent with resistance. "In addition, multiple lacerations accompanied by abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone, suggesting blunt-force impact," he said.

During a dissection of the neck, intramuscular haemorrhage was observed in the sternocleidomastoid, sternothyroid and sternohyoid muscles. A fracture of both horns of the thyroid cartilage was noted, while the hyoid bone remained intact. All internal organs were found congested, consistent with asphyxial death due to strangulation.

Forensic Evidence and Further Analysis

The doctor said several samples have been preserved for a forensic examination, including viscera, ligature material with tape lift, nail scrapings, blood in gauze and swabs from private parts.

"The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," he added.

Investigation Uncovers Chilling Details

The forensic findings came amid an ongoing probe that has revealed chilling details about the crime in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills.

According to police sources, the accused, 19-year-old Rahul Meena, entered the house using a spare key and went straight to the 22-year-old victim's rooftop study, where she was preparing for her civil services examination. He allegedly attacked her, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and struck her with a heavy object.

Accused Arrested, Further Investigation Ongoing

Investigators believe the accused allegedly raped the victim, the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, while she was unconscious and later, dragged her downstairs. He then attempted to open a locker using her fingerprint, before breaking it open with a screwdriver and stealing cash and jewellery.

Police said the accused changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers before fleeing, about 30 minutes before the victim's parents returned home. CCTV footage shows he entered the colony around 6:30 am and left by 7:20 am.

Meena, a former domestic help at the house, was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the crime. He is also suspected to be involved in another rape case in Rajasthan's Alwar, officials said.

The Indian Revenue Service is a central civil service whose officers are responsible for collecting and administering direct and indirect taxes. IRS officers manage various aspects of taxation, including income tax, corporate tax, and goods and services tax. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of the crimes committed.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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