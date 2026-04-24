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Home  » News » Iran's Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Pak tonight for talks with US

Iran's Abbas Araghchi likely to reach Pak tonight for talks with US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 19:15 IST

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Amid ongoing tensions, Islamabad prepares to host a crucial second round of US-Iran peace talks, aiming to de-escalate conflict and foster dialogue between the two nations.

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad ahead of the US-Iran talks.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Araghchi discussed the US-Iran ceasefire.
  • First round of US-Iran talks in April failed to produce a breakthrough.

An Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to arrive in Islamabad on Friday night for the second round of peace talks with the US, according to Pakistani media reports.

Quoting government sources, multiple Pakistani media reported that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad. 

 

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to arrive tonight with a small negotiating team, Dawn reported, citing sources.

The development comes hours after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Araghchi, in a phone call, exchanged views on the US-Iran ceasefire and Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

The war began on February 28 with the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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