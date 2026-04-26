Iran's Abbas Araghchi lands in Pak again amid uncertainty over US talks

Amidst escalating tensions with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent visit to Pakistan underscores the country's crucial role in regional peace efforts and diplomatic negotiations.

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sits down with Senior Omani Diplomat, Najib Bin Yahya Al Balushi on the day of a meeting, in a location given as Muscat, Oman, in this picture released April 25, 2026. Photograph: Seyed Abbas Araghchi Via Telegram/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Araghchi's visit follows discussions in Oman regarding security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran-US conflict.

Donald Trump cancelled planned US negotiator visits to Islamabad, citing wasted time and internal confusion within Iranian leadership.

Pakistan eased security restrictions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after the cancellation of US-Iran talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with the Iranian President, expressing commitment to facilitating regional peace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Pakistan on Sunday for the second time in three days amid uncertainty over the second round of peace talks with the US, local media reported.

Araghchi, who left on Saturday after talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir and other top officials, came from Oman where he held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on security in the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-US conflict.

The Iranian leader arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi after completing a day-long visit to Oman, the Dawn newspaper reported quoting sources.

He will meet with senior Pakistani officials during his brief stay in Islamabad and will then depart for Moscow, the paper reported.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said Araghchi had arrived during the early evening.

Pakistan has not said anything officially about the arrival of Araghchi but private media, including the leading Geo News, reported earlier quoting diplomatic sources that the Iranian foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan on a short trip before going to Moscow.

Araghchi would convey "Iran's positions and views on the framework of any understanding to completely end the war", Geo TV reported quoting Iranian news agency ISNA.

After Araghchi left for Oman on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer be going to Islamabad for talks with Iran, contending that Washington held all the cards on the matter.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives" to Islamabad to meet with the Iranians, Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership." Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he added.

Araghchi in a post on X had said his trip to Pakistan was "very fruitful".

"Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value. Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," Araghchi had said.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz said he had "a most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation. We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of Pakistanâ Iran bilateral relations."

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday eased some restrictions, allowing selective movement of heavy traffic in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan had implemented strict security measures in anticipation of the second round of talks between the US and Iran. More than 10,000 security personnel were deployed, and both Islamabad and Rawalpindi were shut down to manage heavy traffic since last Sunday.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a "sincere and honest" facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.