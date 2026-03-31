Iranian plane set to pick up aid from India hit by US strike

Iranian officials allege a US airstrike on Mashhad airport damaged a Mahan Air plane set to collect vital medical aid from India.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video shows smoke rising after what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said was an Iranian target struck at an unknown location, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Photograph: @CENTCOM/X

Key Points Iranian officials claim a US airstrike at Mashhad airport damaged a Mahan Air aircraft.

The damaged aircraft was reportedly scheduled to fly to New Delhi to collect medical supplies and humanitarian aid for Iran.

US officials have not yet confirmed the Iranian claims regarding the airstrike.

India previously sent medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18.

Mahan Air is a privately-owned Iranian airline operating flights across Asia.

Iranian officials claimed a US airstrike at Iran's Mashhad airport on Monday damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially disrupting a mission to India to collect humanitarian aid.

The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week to pick up essential medical supplies and aid for Iranian people, they said.

US officials have not yet corroborated the claim.

The Iranian officials said the aircraft was damaged following the US attack on Mashhad airport.

According to reports, the plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1.

India sent the first consignment of medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi thanked the people of India for the aid.

Iran Calls Attack A War Crime

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a "war crime" and a violation of international law.

In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on X, the organisation said the aircraft was carrying medicines and medical equipment sourced from various countries and was engaged in a humanitarian mission.

The organisation stated that targeting a civilian aircraft violated international aviation regulations and principles of humanitarian law. It cited the Chicago Convention (1944), the Montreal Convention (1971), and Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which classify attacks on civilian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid as war crimes.

The Civil Aviation Organisation called on international bodies to investigate the incident, prosecute those responsible, and ensure safeguards to protect civil aviation from similar threats.

About Mahan Air

Mahan Air is a privately-owned Iranian airline that operates flights in several countries in West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia.