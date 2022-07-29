News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Irani defamation case: HC asks Cong leaders to remove tweets

Irani defamation case: HC asks Cong leaders to remove tweets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 29, 2022 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza on a civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Sansad TV via ANI Photo

Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three Congress leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani, who is holding the portfolio of Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her daughter.

 

The court said in case the defendants fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material.

Irani's action came after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran a bar illegally in Goa and also targeted the minister over this, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack her from his Cabinet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Combative Smriti Irani is!
Combative Smriti Irani is!
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
Shobhaa De: 'Smriti is smart and efficient'
Shobhaa De: 'Smriti is smart and efficient'
'Everybody can be an entrepreneur'
'Everybody can be an entrepreneur'
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Active Covid cases in India decline
Active Covid cases in India decline
The Magnificent Shilpa Shetty!
The Magnificent Shilpa Shetty!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Silly Souls row: Goa excise dept to hear complaint

Silly Souls row: Goa excise dept to hear complaint

Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back

Cong slams Smriti Irani over Goa bar; Min hits back

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances