US war narrative echoes Vietnam-era 'Five O'Clock Follies': Iran

The Iranian foreign minister accused American officials of presenting an overly optimistic narrative that fails to align with the actual situation on the ground.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has hit out at the United States' communication regarding the ongoing regional conflict, comparing Washington's official updates to the discredited briefings of the Vietnam War era.

Key Points This critique comes as Washington maintains that its recent operations have significantly degraded Iranian military capabilities.

The foreign minister highlighted reports of an F-35 being hit and the strategic movements of the USS Gerald Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln.

Araghchi stated that the current situation reflects a gap between official statements and ground realities

The foreign minister accused American officials of presenting an overly optimistic narrative that fails to align with the actual situation on the ground.

Araghchi remarked that US messaging currently echoes the Vietnam War-era "Five O'Clock Follies," suggesting a systematic misrepresentation of military progress.

He was referring to the daily US military press briefings in Vietnam in the 1960s, claiming America's win even after the death of its 50,000 soldiers.

This critique comes as Washington maintains that its recent operations have significantly degraded Iranian military capabilities.

However, Araghchi challenged these claims, noting that while US authorities assert that Iran's air defences and navy have been neutralised, recent tactical developments suggest a different reality.

Pointing to specific incidents to support his argument, the foreign minister highlighted reports of an F-35 being hit and the strategic movements of the USS Gerald Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln.

According to Araghchi, these events indicate that the conflict is far from the one-sided victory portrayed by the West.

Araghchi stated that the current situation reflects a gap between official statements and ground realities. He claimed that the American portrayal of the war is increasingly detached from the operational challenges being faced in the region.

Earlier on Friday, as the conflict in West Asia entered its third week, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the Pentagon that the United States had destroyed 44 mine-laying Iranian vessels, effectively deterring Iran's capabilities to mine the strait.

Underlining how US CENTCOM continues to achieve its military objectives, Gen. Caine said, "We continue to hunt and kill mine storage facilities and naval ammunition depots. We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 mine layers, and the pressure will continue."

He further detailed the specific assets being utilised in the theatre, noting that the A-10 Warthog has been deployed alongside AH-64 Apaches to "hunt and kill" Iranian vessels in the Straits of Hormuz.

"The A-10 Warthog is now in the fight across the southern flank and is hunting and killing fast attack watercraft in the Straits of Hormuz.

In addition, AH-64 Apaches have joined the fight on the southern flank, and they continue to work on the southern side," Gen. Caine added.

As per ABC News, the A-10 has been in service since the 1970s and remains the Air Force's workhorse for close air support. Its signature weapon is a 30mm chain gun, a massive automatic weapon able to fire up to 4,200 rounds per minute, according to manufacturer General Dynamics.

The intensification of the air campaign comes as the US Navy manages its maritime assets in the region. ABC News reported, citing a US Navy spokesperson, that two of the Navy's three warships with counter-mine capabilities usually stationed in Bahrain were in a different theatre for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday.

Citing military experts, the report added that Marines deploying to the region could take part in ground raids. These operations would target assets such as missile and drone depots along Iran's coasts that could otherwise prove troublesome for US and commercial vessels.

Amidst these operational developments, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday stated that the United States remains "on plan" in its war against Iran. However, he declined to provide a definitive timeline for the conflict's conclusion, stressing that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump.