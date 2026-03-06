'50 jets destroyed Khamenei's bunker': IDF releases strike video

The Israeli military said the strike dismantled the bunker during ongoing operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video released by IDF. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Israel Defence Forces shared footage of an airstrike on an underground bunker in Tehran, which it said belonged to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Around 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets reportedly took part in the strike.

The strike targeted what Israel described as a fortified underground military command facility.

Israel said the bunker was dismantled as part of its ongoing military operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday released a video showing an airstrike on an underground bunker beneath Iran's leadership compound in Tehran, which it said belonged to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to the IDF, around 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets participated in the operation, targeting what it described as a fortified underground military command facility beneath the Iranian regime's leadership compound.

The Israeli military said the strike dismantled the bunker during ongoing operations against Iranian military infrastructure.

The video of the strike was shared by the IDF on social media.

Objective is 'regime change': Israel

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Friday said the ultimate objective of Israel's ongoing military campaign in West Asia against Iran is to remove 'existential threats' posed by the Islamic Republic, adding that the end goal for the joint operation with the US will be 'regime change'.

Addressing a session, through video conferencing, during the 11th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Saar said Israel's broader objective is to create conditions that could enable political change within Iran, enabled by the people in the country.

A joint United States-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.