Iran FM to meet Putin, vows to respond to US bombing

Iran on Sunday vowed to avenge the United States bombing of three of its major nuclear facilities saying the American strikes will have 'everlasting consequences'.

IMAGE: A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran on June 22, 2025. Photograph: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The reaction by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi came hours after the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan using 'bunker buster' bombs which were dropped by B-2 bombers.

Following the US strikes, President Donald Trump said the Iranian nuclear facilities were "completely and totally obliterated".

The US has committed a 'grave violation' of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations, Araghchi said.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran reserves 'all options' to defend its 'sovereignty, interest, and people'.

Araghchi said he is travelling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On its part, Russia strongly condemned the "irresponsible" US strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran, and said it "grossly" violated international law, UN Charter and UNSC resolutions.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US action has granted Iran the legitimate right to act in self-defence including "through options that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor coalition".

The IRGC statement has been carried by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Meanwhile, the 27-nation European Union urged all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The EU foreign ministers are discuss the situation on Monday.

The UK and many other nations have also appealed for calm.