Iran files formal complaint with UN over ship seizures, accuses US of 'piracy'

Amidst rising maritime tensions, Iran has formally accused the US of piracy at the UN, escalating the conflict over vessel seizures and maritime control.

IMAGE: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, on April 27, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Iran accuses the US of 'piracy' over the seizure of Iranian vessels and files a formal complaint with the UN.

Iran argues that the US maritime interceptions lack justification under international law and threaten global shipping.

Iran proposes a de-escalation plan involving a cessation of hostilities and the removal of the US blockade on Iranian maritime hubs.

The US administration is reportedly weighing the Iranian proposal, but remains firm on preventing Iran from controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

Skepticism remains high regarding the proposal's long-term viability, but international mediators are encouraging continued negotiations.

Amidst intensifying maritime friction, Iran has lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations, accusing the United States of engaging in 'piracy' following the seizure of Iranian vessels.

According to the Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency, the protest was detailed in a letter sent by Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and the Security Council.

Iran's UN Envoy Condemns US Maritime Actions

The envoy argued that Washington, DC's justification for the maritime interceptions lacked any standing under global statutes.

"Reliance on domestic arrangements, which are inherently illegal, can under no circumstances justify such an abhorrent crime committed through the use of force," he stated in the correspondence.

The diplomat warned that such interceptions pose a direct threat to global merchant shipping.

As per the Tasnim News Agency, Iravani noted that 'such behaviour constitutes illegal coercion, interference in lawful international trade, and the unlawful seizure of property'.

The diplomat further underscored the broader implications of the US naval strategy, asserting that the interceptions represent a shift away from diplomatic norms.

"Simultaneously, it sets a dangerous precedent that severely undermines the international rule of law," Iravani added.

De-escalation Proposal and Regional Tensions

This legal confrontation at the UN comes as Tehran attempts a parallel diplomatic manoeuvre to de-escalate regional tensions.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to regional intermediaries offering to cease military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon a complete end to hostilities and the removal of the US blockade currently stifling Iranian maritime hubs.

The strategic overture, delivered by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, seeks to dismantle the current geopolitical stalemate.

Sources familiar with the matter indicated that the framework would essentially see 'discussions about Iran's nuclear program shelved'.

This push for a resolution was further highlighted on Monday, when Araghchi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who pledged Moscow's support.

US Response and Sticking Points

In Washington, The Wall Street Journal reports that the administration is actively weighing the offer, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming that President Trump reviewed the Iranian framework.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that while Tehran may be 'serious about making a deal' with the US, Washington, DC has no intention of allowing Iran to exercise total authority over the vital shipping lane.

The current friction, which reached a flashpoint this month following the US naval blockade, has led to Iran proposing a three-stage de-escalation process.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the initial phase would require the US and Israel to terminate the war and offer formal 'guarantees not to start it again'.

Skepticism and Continued Negotiations

Under this proposed timeline, neutral mediators would oversee a long-term management agreement for the waterway.

However, a significant sticking point remains, as Iranian officials reportedly informed mediators that Tehran still intends to maintain sovereignty over the strait before it would 'start negotiations on its nuclear program and other issues, such as its funding to proxies in the region'.

Scepticism regarding the proposal remains high, with experts such as Raz Zimmt of Israel's Institute for National Security Studies suggesting that 'it is clear to all that whatever is not resolved by the end of the war is highly unlikely to be resolved afterward'.

Despite these concerns, The Wall Street Journal noted that international mediators are encouraging continued remote negotiations.