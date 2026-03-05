Mark my words...: Iran FM's warning after US sinks Iranian warship

Amid rising tensions, Iran threatens retaliation after the United States confirms sinking its warship, IRIS Dena, in international waters, escalating conflict in the region.

IMAGE: An explosion on what the US Department of Defense says is an Iranian warship, at the sea, in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released on March 4, 2026. Photograph: Department of Defense/Reuters

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the United States will come to regret its action of destroying the Iranian vessel IRIS Dena with a torpedo hit in the Indian Ocean.

In a post on X, Aragchi said, "The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores. Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning. Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set."

Aragchi's comment came after United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that an US submarine had sunk the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena".

US sinks Iranian warship in Indian Ocean

"In the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death. The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win," Hegseth said.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, called the hit an incredible demonstration of America's global reach.

"As the secretary showed the video, for the first time since 1945, a United States Navy fast attack submarine has sunk an enemy combatant ship using a single Mark 48 torpedo to achieve immediate effect, sending the warship to the bottom of the sea. I want to remind everybody that this is an incredible demonstration of America's global reach to hunt, find, and kill an out-of-area deployer is something that only the United States can do at this type of scale," he said.

The Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was sunk on Wednesday after a torpedo fired by a US submarine struck the vessel in international waters within Sri Lanka's search and rescue zone. Sri Lankan authorities said the navy recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 sailors after responding to a distress call from the ship.

Escalating Tensions and Threats

Meanwhile, Iran threatened to target the Dimona nuclear site if Israel and the US sought to topple the Islamic Republic.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, who had said that any new leader brought in by the regime will be a legitimate target for elimination.

Iran's IRGC also said today that it has launched the nineteenth wave of Operation 'True Promise 4' as a combined missile and drone operation, according to the IRGC Public Relations.

According to the IRGC PR, "This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier announced that it had carried out strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV

In a statement on Wednesday (local time), the IRGC said the latest wave of attacks came on the fifth day of the operation, which Tehran says was launched in response to what it called "unprovoked aggression" by Israel and the United States.

The force claimed that more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the United States and Israel had been destroyed, describing the strikes as having "blinded the eyes" of the two countries' surveillance network in the region.