Iran carried out drone attack on water desalination plant: Baharain

The attack comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were 'misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours.'

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Iranian drone was intercepted over the Bahrain Financial Harbour towers, which houses the Israeli embassy, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Manama, Bahrain, March 6, 2026. Photograph: Picture taken on a mobile phone. Stringer/Reuters

The ministry of interior of Bahrain on Sunday claimed that Iran attacked civilian targets in a water desalination plant after a drone attack.

In a post on X, Bahrain's ministry of interior said, "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack."

The attack comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that his previous statements regarding regional military operations were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours," according to state media reports cited by The Times of Israel.

The clarification follows a period of diplomatic confusion where earlier comments suggested a potential suspension of military actions against Gulf nations, even as regional strikes continued.

Addressing these perceptions, Pezeshkian emphasised the importance of fraternal ties, stating, "It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours."

However, Pezeshkian maintained a stance of defensive necessity, noting that Tehran is "forced to retaliate to attacks" but clarified that this does not imply a dispute with neighbouring countries or a desire to "upset their people."

Pezeshkian had previously appeared to strike a note of reconciliation. In a televised address on Saturday, he announced that the leadership council had decided not to attack neighbouring countries unless provoked.

"I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries," Pezeshkian said, adding that there would be no missile launches unless attacks against Iran originated from those specific nations.

Despite this overture to neighbours, the Iranian President struck a note of defiance against Western pressure, ruling out any possibility of surrender as the US-Israel campaign intensifies.

"They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave," he asserted.

This defiant stance serves as a direct rebuttal to US President Donald Trump, who recently declared on Truth Social that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender."

Trump asserted that negotiations would only consider an agreement once the current leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)."

In his post, Trump articulated an ambition to reconstruct the nation under the slogan "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" and previously expressed a desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike, according to Axios.