Iran fires new solid-fuel missiles in latest wave of attacks

IMAGE: An Iranian missile flies towards Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 7, 2026. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Key Points IRGC announced the 27th phase of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US and Israeli positions.

Iran said it used new solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles with terminal guidance capability.

Drones reportedly struck a site housing US personnel near Marina and Warner Brothers buildings.

IRGC Navy claimed it hit US Fifth Fleet-linked facilities at Salman Port in Bahrain.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has declared the commencement of its 27th offensive under Operation True Promise 4, targeting American and Israeli positions in response to what it termed a new wave of 'unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic', Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

In a formal announcement released on Saturday, the elite military wing described the latest phase as a series of integrated drone and missile barrages.

The operation specifically directed missile counter-offensives against Israeli military infrastructure located in the northern regions of the occupied territories.

The IRGC said the strikes were carried out using newly developed solid-fuel missile technology by its Aerospace Division.

"In this strategic and multidimensional operation, Zionist military targets in [the occupied city of] Haifa were struck by the IRGC Aerospace Division’s new solid-fuel Kheibar-Shekan missiles, which possess terminal guidance capability up to the point of impact," the official dispatch stated.

Furthermore, Press TV reported that unmanned aerial systems were deployed to strike a site housing American personnel.

Large scale attacks on US military

The military statement noted that drone units 'successfully targeted the location where American forces are stationed in 'Marina', in the vicinity of the buildings of the 'Warner Brothers' company'.

Simultaneously, the IRGC Navy engaged facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

According to the Corps, naval forces struck the command centre for unmanned surface vessels and military support hangars at Salman Port, which it described as belonging to 'American terrorist forces'.

Commenting on the internal situation within the occupied territories, the IRGC claimed that its monitoring suggests the Israeli administration is 'attempting to create a human shield to protect its military personnel by confining residents of the occupied territories to northern and central areas'.

Press TV also reported that the persistence of these retaliatory strikes has triggered continuous emergency sirens across the region.

The IRGC said that following these 'smart attacks', the atmosphere in the occupied territories has shifted into a permanent state of 'siren after siren'.

Iran 'prepared for long-term escalation'

The statement concluded by asserting that the Iranian armed forces are prepared for a long-term escalation, warning that their units 'are lying in wait for American forces with precision and planning'.

Operation True Promise 4 was launched immediately after foreign strikes began last Saturday.

Since then, the IRGC has reportedly fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones at strategic targets, including sites in Tel Aviv, the 'holy occupied city of al-Quds', and the technology hub of Be'er Sheva.

Previous reports have also claimed successful engagements against the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and a destroyer in the Indian Ocean.