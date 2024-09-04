News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Four Indians charred to death in US multi-vehicle road accident

Four Indians charred to death in US multi-vehicle road accident

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
September 04, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four Indian nationals, including a young woman, lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic multi-vehicle road accident in the US state of Texas during the Labour Day weekend.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the Collin county sheriff's office, the accident involving five vehicles occurred on the northbound US 75 just past White Street at Anna near Dallas.

Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, confirmed the identities and shared that the Consulate General of India (CGI) is in touch with the families and community organisations, providing full support during this tragic moment.

 

According to witnesses and preliminary reports, traffic was at a standstill on the highway and an SUV was among those vehicles that were halted when  the accident took place on Friday afternoon.

A truck travelling at a high speed failed to slow down and struck the rear of the SUV. The force of the collision was such that the SUV caught fire and the four occupants were trapped inside which resulted in their deaths. 

It took days to officially identify the victims as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Several others sustained non-life-threatening injuries though the exact number remains unclear.

The victims were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampatti from Kukatpally suburb of Hyderabad, his friend Farooq Sheikh, Lokesh Palacharla, another Telugu student, and Darshini Vasudevan from Tamil Nadu.

Orampatti and Sheikh were returning after visiting a cousin in Dallas while Palacharla was heading to Bentonville to reunite with his wife. Darshini Vasudev, a postgraduate from the University of Texas, was on her way to visit her uncle in Arkansas.

The identification of the victims was delayed due to the long weekend and the need for DNA fingerprinting, using bone remnants to confirm their identities.

“Darshini's uncle Ramanujam lives in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was going to visit him. Darshini had just completed her Master's and had started her job in Frisco, Dallas,” Manjunath said.

“The other two, Umar Farooq Sheikh and Aryan Raghunath Orampatti, were recent graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas, with Sheikh completing his MS in Business Analytics in Spring 2023, and Orampatti pursuing his MS in Finance, set to graduate in Spring 2024. Lokesh, who was driving the vehicle, was also a working professional,” Manjunath added.

The loss is deeply felt within the Indian diaspora, especially the shocked Telugu community.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Houston
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian-origin man killed while evading arrest in US
Indian-origin man killed while evading arrest in US
3 students from India killed in US road accident
3 students from India killed in US road accident
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Indian student dies in jet ski accident in Florida
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Naidu Uses A JCB To Meet Flood Affected
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Services sector activity hits 5-month high in Aug
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area
Manipur DGP Visits Drone-Bomb Area
Drinks on me!: Sabalenka's tempting offer to US fans
Drinks on me!: Sabalenka's tempting offer to US fans

More like this

3 Indian women killed in horrific accident in US

3 Indian women killed in horrific accident in US

Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US

Young Indian professional dies in car accident in US

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances