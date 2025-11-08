HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead inside dam in Russia

Indian student, missing for 19 days, found dead inside dam in Russia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2025 09:34 IST

After a search spanning several days, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, a 22-year-old Indian student from Rajasthan's Alwar district, has been recovered from a dam near White River in Ufa city, Russia.

IMAGE: Ajit Chaudhary was pursuing MBBS course at Bashkir State Medical University in Russia's Ufa. Photograph: X

Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Alwar and was pursuing MBBS course at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, had been missing since October 19, when he left his hostel and did not return. A day later, his clothes were found near the riverbank, prompting an extensive search operation.

Family members were informed about the recovery of his body on Thursday afternoon. Ajit's friends and fellow students in Russia confirmed his identity.

 

The local authorities have sent the body for post-mortem before initiating its repatriation to India, which could take up to two days, his uncle Narayan Chaudhary said.

According to family members, Ajit's parents had sold a part of their farmland to fund his medical studies abroad. His brother is preparing for competitive examinations in Alwar.

"Ajit went to Russia to pursue MBBS in December 2023. We got information from his friends there that his body was found on Thursday," Narayan Chaudhary said.

"We have been informed that the body has been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem. We request the Government of India to expedite the process of bringing his body back," he said.

Former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the student's death, calling it "deeply distressing."

"The news of Ajit Singh Chaudhary's death is shocking. The young student from Kafanwada village went to Russia with great hope and effort by his family. His disappearance and now death under suspicious circumstances demand a serious investigation," Singh said in a post on X.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy to ensure that the body is brought home immediately and that the circumstances of the death are thoroughly investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
