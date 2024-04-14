Invites show the world is sure of Modi's victory: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been receiving invitations for functions scheduled much after the Lok Sabha polls, which showed the 'entire world believes his return to power is inevitable'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the release of the BJP election manifesto -- 'Sankalp Patra' for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, at the BJP Hq Extension in New Delhi on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The former Bharatiya Janata Party president made the claim during his back-to-back rallies in Jamui and Banka Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar, where he canvassed for allies Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas and Janata Dal-United respectively.

Addressing an election rally in Jamui district, Singh said, "Election season is known to be volatile everywhere. People view these times with a degree of consternation, but not so in the case of India. The entire world believes PM Modi will be back for a third consecutive term in office. Modi is already being invited to functions abroad which are scheduled in October this year or even next year. This is rare during elections."

"But in case of Modi, the entire world seems to believe that he will be back for a third consecutive term in office," Singh asserted.

The Defence Minister also said under Modi, India has transformed into a power 'capable of repulsing cross-border terrorism as was seen during the surgical strikes'.

"Another example of India's rise in global stature was the release of retired navy officials, who were awarded death sentence by a court in Qatar, following a telephone call from Modi to the head of the West Asian state," said Singh.

The minister also lauded Modi's intervention which helped Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine, underscoring that it was yet another proof of 'our rising global stature'.

He also said 'earlier, we were dependent on imports for our defence needs. Modi decided that this has to change. Now, missiles, bombs, mortars and shells, all are not just being manufactured on our soil, but we have started exporting these items'.

"Just look at the CPI-M's talk of nuclear disarmament while our neighbours like Pakistan and China are piling up nukes. The opposition party wants to lay waste our nuclear power which got global recognition after the Pokhran tests during the rule of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he added.

Speaking hours after the release of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Delhi in the presence of the PM, Singh, who headed the manifesto committee, said, "Unlike other parties, we fulfil the promises we make, be it Ram temple in Ayodhya or abrogation of Article 370."

Referring to the law against triple talaq, he said, "We cracked down on the inhuman practice which caused untold miseries to our Muslim mothers and sisters, without worrying about criticisms from Congress and RJD which were concerned about their vote banks."

Referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad as an 'old friend', Singh, however, underscored that he was a convict in fodder scam cases, out on bail.

"And they have the temerity to say Narendra Modi will be sent to jail if the BJP is voted out of power," said Singh, indirectly referring to the controversial remark of Misa Bharti, the RJD supremo's eldest daughter, who later retracted her statement.

Without mentioning Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav by name, the former BJP president referred to a 'display of enjoying a meal of fried fish during Navratri, perhaps hoping that the sight will be enjoyed by people of other faiths'.

"You may eat anything, a fish, a pig or, a horse or an elephant. But why did you hurt people's sensibilities by making a show of your act at a time when people are observing austerities," exclaimed Singh.

Yadav has clarified that the video was shot before the commencement of Navratri and he had shared the video on X to 'expose the low IQ of BJP leaders and supporters'.