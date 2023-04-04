News
Invented names: India rejects China renaming 11 places in Arunachal

Invented names: India rejects China renaming 11 places in Arunachal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2023 12:53 IST
India on Tuesday outrightly rejected China's renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state is an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said attempts to assign "invented names" will not alter this reality.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," Bagchi said.

 

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.

His comments came in response to media queries regarding the renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh by China.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet".

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Why Xi Is In A Hurry About Arunachal Pradesh
'The Chinese claim on our land is wrong'
The last village in 'our' Arunachal
Ayan To Direct War 2, Brahmastra 2, 3!
India's active Covid cases rise to 21,179
The Picture Shriya Saran Loves
Offer Letter: 10 Things To Check
