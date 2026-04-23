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Interstate Cattle Theft Gang Busted After Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 14:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh police dismantled an interstate cattle theft gang in Baghpat, arresting three individuals following a dramatic encounter and recovering stolen vehicles and weapons.

Key Points

  • An interstate cattle theft gang was busted in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, after a police encounter.
  • Three men were arrested, two of whom sustained bullet injuries during the retaliatory firing.
  • The gang was active across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.
  • Police recovered a stolen Mahindra Bolero pickup, illegal pistols, and tools used for tying animals.
  • A cash reward of Rs 10,000 will be given to the police team involved in the encounter.

An interstate cattle theft gang was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat as police arrested three men after an encounter, officials said on Thursday.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Singhawali Ahir police and a surveillance team during a checking drive on Wednesday night, they said.

 

During the operation, police attempted to stop a suspicious pickup vehicle, but the occupants tried to flee and opened fire on the team.

In retaliatory firing, two of the accused, Noman and Ummed, sustained bullet injuries. Another accused, Rizwan alias Riju, was arrested unhurt.

Cattle Theft Gang's Area Of Operation

According to police, the gang was active across several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat, as well as parts of neighbouring Haryana, and had been involved in cattle theft cases for a long time.

Recovered Items And Ongoing Investigation

The police said a stolen Mahindra Bolero pickup, two illegal .315 bore country-made pistols, live cartridges, chains and ropes used for tying animals were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to involvement in multiple incidents, they added.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said a case has been registered and further action is underway, adding that a cash reward of Rs 10,000 will be given to the police team involved in the encounter.

Efforts are underway to trace other members of the gang and unravel the entire network, he said.

Cattle theft is a recurring problem in many parts of India, particularly in rural areas. Law enforcement agencies often struggle to combat these crimes due to the organised nature of the gangs involved and the difficulty in tracking stolen livestock. The recovery of illegal firearms in this case suggests the gang was prepared for violent confrontation.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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