How Kushinagar Police Busted International Job Fraud Syndicate

Kushinagar police dismantled an international job fraud syndicate preying on Nepali citizens with deceptive promises of employment and education, leading to multiple arrests and the rescue of hundreds of victims.

Key Points Kushinagar police busted an international fraud syndicate targeting Nepali citizens.

The syndicate lured victims with false promises of jobs and higher education opportunities.

453 Nepali nationals were rescued from the gang's influence and safely returned to Nepal.

Police recovered fake Aadhaar cards, bond papers, and currency from the accused.

Ten members of the gang, including eight men and two women, were arrested.

Kushinagar police has busted an international fraud syndicate that allegedly lured Nepali citizens with promises of jobs, higher education and lucrative earnings through network marketing, officials said on Sunday.

International Fraud Syndicate Arrests

Ten members of the gang, including eight men and two women, were arrested during a coordinated operation carried out in Kasya town of Kushinagar on Saturday, they said.

According to police, the gang targeted economically weaker and less educated individuals from various parts of Nepal, enticing them to travel to Kushinagar on the pretext of employment and educational opportunities.

Once they arrived, the victims were allegedly forced to pay money under the guise of training, registration and other processing charges, police said.

Nepali Nationals Rescued

During the investigation, police rescued 453 Nepali nationals from the gang's influence and facilitated their safe return to Nepal.

Police said they recovered nine fake Aadhaar cards, 60 bond papers, a laptop, gold rings, Rs 60,320 in Indian currency and Nepali currency worth Rs 14,290 from the accused.

Accused Confess To International Network

Those arrested include Nepal nationals Deepak Thapa, Om Prakash Chaulagai, Nima Sherpa, Ganesh Khatri, Sojanya Santan, Gyanendra Yadav and Vishal Tamang, along with Sarvesh Pratap Rao, a resident of Parsouna in Kasya. Two women associated with the racket were also arrested.

Police said during questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to being part of an organised international network involved in cheating vulnerable people through forged documents and false assurances.

Police registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search for other members of the syndicate.