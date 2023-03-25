News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Insulting our intelligence: Sibal on BJP's Rahul 'insulted OBCs' claim

Insulting our intelligence: Sibal on BJP's Rahul 'insulted OBCs' claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2023 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday took a swipe at two Bharatiya Janata Party ministers for accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting OBCs with his "Modi surname" remark in 2019, saying they were "insulting" people's intelligence by making such an "absurd allegation".

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case.

The court in Gujarat's Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark -- "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP leaders and Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur had accused Gandhi of insulting OBCs.

 

Reacting to their remarks, former law minister Sibal said on Twitter, "Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur: 'Rahul insulted OBCs'. By making such an absurd allegation you are 'insulting' our intelligence."

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and 2 regimes, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Several Opposition leaders have rallied behind Gandhi after his disqualification and hit out at the government, accusing it of targeting political opponents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I am Gandhi, not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul
I am Gandhi, not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
Govt finding new techniques to 'gag' Rahul: Cong
Govt finding new techniques to 'gag' Rahul: Cong
SEE: Sanju The Fan Favourite At Royals
SEE: Sanju The Fan Favourite At Royals
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
Rahul disqualification an 'own goal' by BJP: Tharoor
Rahul disqualification an 'own goal' by BJP: Tharoor
Battle Royale as Mumbai take on Delhi in WPL final
Battle Royale as Mumbai take on Delhi in WPL final
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

Rahul may have to vacate his house in a month unless...

Rahul may have to vacate his house in a month unless...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances