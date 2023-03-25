Put me in jail, won't back down: Rahul on disqualification

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government was scared of his questions on Gutam Adani and that democracy was under attack.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Photograph: @rahulgandhi/Twitter

Stating that he was not scared of threats, disqualification and prison sentences, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not "back down" from asking questions on the Adani issue.

He was addressing his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a court in Surat in the state of Gujarat convicted him in a defamation case

While addressing the mediapersons, Gandhi said, "This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences."

He stated, "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this."

The Congress leader stated, "I will keep asking questions on Adani issue, they cannot scare me by disqualification or putting me in jail. I won't back down."

He alleged that his speech made in Parliament was expunged, and he had later written a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani," he added.

He stated, "I have said many times that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day."

On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

In April 2019, he made the remark "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.