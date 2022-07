The INS Tarkash, the Indian Navy's guided missile frigate, completed her Mediterranean deployment and entered the Atlantic to continue her long-range voyage.

The INS Tarkash is on her passage to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to hoist the National Flag on August 15 as part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

IMAGE: A helicopter lands on the INS Tarkash. This is not easy as it looks as the helicopter has to land on a moving ship. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Moroccan navy frigate Hassan II passes by the INS Tarkash.

IMAGE: The INS Tarkash's crew waves at the crew on the Hassan II.

IMAGE: A 300-strong crew, including 40 officers, are deployed on the INS Tarkash.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com