Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched P17A stealth frigate Dunagiri, built by PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, onto the river Hooghly in Kolkata on Friday.

P17A ships are guided-missile frigates.

In his address before the launch, Singh said that such launch of ships by Indian shipyards signifies the advancement of self-reliance of the country.

He said that India is doing as much as possible to be with neighbour Sri Lanka in its time of crisis.