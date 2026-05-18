INLD Alleges Bias In Haryana Government Job Recruitment

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is protesting against the Haryana government's job recruitment policies, claiming that local youth are being deprived of opportunities due to favouritism towards candidates from other states.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points INLD protests against the Haryana government's recruitment policy, alleging favouritism towards 'outsiders'.

The INLD claims that 90% of Group A and B government posts are filled by individuals from outside Haryana.

INLD leaders demand immediate action from the governor to address the alleged injustice in Haryana job recruitments.

Haryana CM defends the recruitment process, asserting it is transparent and based on merit.

The Indian National Lok Dal on Monday staged a protest in Panchkula, alleging that the BJP government in Haryana was recruiting "outsiders" to gazetted government posts, depriving local youth of employment opportunities.

INLD Claims of Recruitment Bias

Party leaders claimed that 90 per cent of those recruited to Group A and Group B posts were from outside Haryana.

The protest outside the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office in Panchkula was led by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala. Following the demonstration, the party submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor through the additional deputy commissioner of Panchkula.

Prominent leaders present at the protest were party patron Sampat Singh, state president Rampal Majra, MLAs Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devilal.

Allegations Against BJP Government

Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that the BJP government's claim of merit-based recruitment through the HPSC under the slogan "bina kharchi, bina parchi" (without favouritism or bribery) was a "bundle of lies".

He further claimed that individuals from outside Haryana, particularly from BJP-ruled states, were being recruited while qualified youths with degrees such as PhD, MA, M.Phil, and M.Tech from the state were being relegated to lower-level jobs.

"Outsiders are being appointed to Group A and Group B gazetted posts. Any injustice against our children will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

He said the governor must take immediate cognizance of the matter and impose restrictions on the HPSC, adding that the "actions currently being taken by the BJP administration constitute a grave injustice against the youth of Haryana".

"If this does not happen, we will soon formulate a statewide campaign to reach out to the youth and their parents, apprise them of the entire situation," he said.

INLD's Peaceful Protest

Referring to the police barricades erected outside the HPSC office, Chautala said the protest was peaceful and intended only to raise public concerns.

"We have not come here to engage in violence or vandalism; we have merely come to voice our concerns. Even the police personnel deployed here belong to Haryana, and they, too, understand that the cause we are championing today is ultimately for the benefit of their own children," he said.

Government's Response to Allegations

Last week, the Congress accused the BJP-led government of following a "well-planned policy" of recruiting "outsiders" for government jobs and depriving local youth of employment opportunities.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the INLD and the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the opposition to candidates from other states getting jobs through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) was merely a political stunt.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of state cabinet meeting, Saini said the recruitment process of both the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the HPSC is completely transparent, and jobs are provided to youth solely on the basis of merit.

Responding to a question, he claimed that during the tenures of the Congress and the INLD, merit was never given priority, causing both youth and their parents to lose faith in the recruitment system.

"At that time, people had started believing that education and hard work would not help in securing jobs. However, the present government introduced a transparent recruitment system under which any deserving youth can secure employment in Haryana on the basis of merit," Saini said.

CM Defends Haryana's Recruitment Process

Saini said when youth from Haryana were securing jobs through the UPSC and in states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and others, there should be no objection to candidates from other states getting jobs in Haryana.

He said the Constitution allows eligible candidates to seek employment in any state based on capability and merit. Recruitment based on merit reflects the transparency of Haryana's selection process, he said.