INLD Alleges Bias In Haryana Government Job Recruitment

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is protesting against the Haryana government's job recruitment policies, claiming they favour 'outsiders' over local youth for government positions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points INLD protests alleged bias in Haryana government job recruitment favouring 'outsiders'.

INLD claims 90% of Group A and B posts are filled by non-Haryana residents.

Chief Minister Saini dismisses allegations as a political stunt.

INLD demands restrictions on Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment practices.

INLD threatens statewide campaign to raise awareness among Haryana youth and parents.

The Indian National Lok Dal on Monday staged a protest in Panchkula, alleging that the BJP government in Haryana was recruiting "outsiders" to gazetted government posts, depriving local youth of employment opportunities.

Allegations of Bias in Haryana Job Recruitment

Party leaders claimed that 90 per cent of those recruited to Group A and Group B posts were from outside Haryana.

The protest outside the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) office in Panchkula was led by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala. Following the demonstration, the party submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor through the additional deputy commissioner of Panchkula.

Prominent leaders present at the protest were party patron Sampat Singh, state president Rampal Majra, MLAs Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devilal.

Last week, the Congress accused the BJP-led government of following a "well-planned policy" of recruiting "outsiders" for government jobs and depriving local youth of employment opportunities.

Government Response to Recruitment Concerns

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the INLD and the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the opposition to candidates from other states getting jobs through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) was merely a political stunt.

Abhay Singh Chautala alleged that the BJP government's claim of merit-based recruitment through the HPSC under the slogan "bina kharchi, bina parchi" (without favouritism or bribery) was a "bundle of lies".

He further claimed that individuals from outside Haryana, particularly from BJP-ruled states, were being recruited while qualified youths with advanced degrees such as PhD, MA, M.Phil, and M.Tech from the state were being relegated to lower-level jobs.

INLD's Call for Action

"Outsiders are being appointed to Group A and Group B gazetted posts. Any injustice against our children will not be tolerated at any cost," he said.

He said the governor must take immediate cognizance of the matter and impose restrictions on the HPSC, adding that the "actions currently being taken by the BJP administration constitute a grave injustice against the youth of Haryana".

"If this does not happen, we will soon formulate a statewide campaign to reach out to the youth and their parents, apprise them of the entire situation," he said.

Referring to the police barricades erected outside the HPSC office, Chautala said the protest was peaceful and intended only to raise public concerns.

"We have not come here to engage in violence or vandalism; we have merely come to voice our concerns. Even the police personnel deployed here belong to Haryana, and they, too, understand that the cause we are championing today is ultimately for the benefit of their own children," he said.