News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan minister's son of rape

Ink attack on woman who accused Rajasthan minister's son of rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 12, 2022 14:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 23-year-old woman, who has accused Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi of raping her, was allegedly attacked with blue ink near Kalindi Kunj Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @SwatiJaiHind/Twitter

The attack took place on Saturday when the woman and her mother came to Delhi from Jaipur for some work, they said, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman and ran away.

 

A preliminary enquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink, the police said.

The victim gave a statement, saying she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road on Saturday when two people in an auto-rickshaw threw something at her and fled.

The woman was thoroughly examined at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, Pandey said.

"The blue liquid prima facie looks like ink. In the matter, a case under section 195 A (threatening any person to give false evidence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Shaheen Bagh police station and an investigation is underway," she added.

The Deputy Commisisoner of Police said police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she would be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to file an FIR for the attack on the woman and accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of saving his minister's son.

'The girl who accused Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi of rape was thrown some substance by two unidentified people in Delhi.....@ashokgehlot51 sir, instead of saving your minister's son, arrest him. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police for FIR on this attack (sic),' she tweeted.

The Delhi Police on Friday questioned Rohit Joshi in connection with the rape case registered against him.

This was a day after a Delhi court granted him anticipatory bail in the case.

Following the woman's allegation that Rohit Joshi raped her on multiple occasions over a year, a case was registered against him under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 312 (causing miscarriage), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
'Promotes rape': Twitter, YouTube asked to pull down ad
'Promotes rape': Twitter, YouTube asked to pull down ad
Is this how 'women's empowerment' plays out?
Is this how 'women's empowerment' plays out?
BJP MP sheds 15 kg to seek funds from Gadkari
BJP MP sheds 15 kg to seek funds from Gadkari
Disney, Sony, Reliance... Who will win IPL rights?
Disney, Sony, Reliance... Who will win IPL rights?
Now, summons to Nupur Sharma from Bhiwandi police
Now, summons to Nupur Sharma from Bhiwandi police
Ranchi: Kin of deceased say they weren't protesting
Ranchi: Kin of deceased say they weren't protesting
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Delhi cops visit Jaipur to arrest Raj minister's son

Delhi cops visit Jaipur to arrest Raj minister's son

Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases

Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances