News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hyderabad teen gang-rape: 1 arrested, 3 of 5 accused are minors

Hyderabad teen gang-rape: 1 arrested, 3 of 5 accused are minors

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2022 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telangana Police on Friday informed that they have arrested one person in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week.

IMAGE: Joel Davis, West Zone DCP addresses a press conference on minor gang-raped in a car, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said the suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police.

Out of the five people identified, three are minors, the police added.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the DCP said the police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim. Of these, three are minors, he said.

 

"Hyderabad rape victim could not reveal anything about the culprits. She only revealed one name and special teams were immediately formed to nab them. CCTV footage has been recovered. We have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and as per the statement of the victim," Joel Davis said.

He further said that the cops have identified a juvenile boy and his location has been traced.

However, as per law minors should not be apprehended in the night time.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to apprehend him tomorrow," said Davis.

Earlier, several news reports stated that Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's son has been involved in the said incident.

However, Telangana Police quashed such claims.

"Out of the five culprits that were identified, three are minors. One accused Saduddin Malik has been arrested. The allegation that the home minister's son-in-law is involved is baseless," he said.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them.

The boys had offered to drop her home.

Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in Hyderabad. Her attackers took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside the car.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday requested the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take 'immediate and stern action' in the gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Op Silent Viper: How a rapist was caught after 22 yrs
Op Silent Viper: How a rapist was caught after 22 yrs
Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor
Rapes in India: Every fourth victim a minor
Is this our great culture? A culture that treats a woman like dirt?
Is this our great culture? A culture that treats a woman like dirt?
Osaka in Wimbledon entry list; Serena, Federer not
Osaka in Wimbledon entry list; Serena, Federer not
What is Rashmika Listening To?
What is Rashmika Listening To?
KK death: Top cop says AC was fine, no lack of space
KK death: Top cop says AC was fine, no lack of space
PHOTOS: Zverev's painful exit at French Open
PHOTOS: Zverev's painful exit at French Open
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases

Delhi sees 40% rise in rape and harassment cases

'The juvenile rapist is a threat to society, why release him?'

'The juvenile rapist is a threat to society, why release him?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances