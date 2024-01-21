News
Plane that crashed in Afghanistan wasn't Indian: Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2024 13:39 IST
Indian officials on Sunday said that an Indian plane was not involved in a crash in Afghanistan amid reports that an aircraft from India met with an accident there on Saturday night.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Luis Cortes/Reuters

A senior official said that a Moroccan-registered DF 10 aircraft was involved in the crash in Afghanistan.

 

Another official said the aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan on Saturday night was not that of an Indian carrier.

The clarification came against the backdrop of reports from Afghanistan that an Indian plane was involved in the crash.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
